$1 million of stolen goods recovered following GTA Shoppers Drug Mart thefts investigation

Police have recovered roughly $1 million worth of stolen goods following a three-month investigation into thefts at several Shoppers Drug Mart stores across the GTA.

In March, Halton Regional Police Service’s (HRPS) Retail Theft Unit began investigating what they’re calling an “organized group of thieves” who were allegedly targeting Shoppers Drug Mart locations. Some of the items stolen included nicotine replacement gum, cosmetics, and muscle creams.

On May 29, 2024, police executed five search warrants at a storage facility in Peel Region where they allegedly found stolen property from a number of Shoppers Drug Mart locations. Investigators said that they also located items linked to tractor-trailer load thefts in Halton and York regions, and Toronto.

“As a result of this seizure, $489,000 dollars in product has been returned to Shoppers Drug Mart,” police said.

Pawel Hohne, 52, of Toronto, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000.