

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead and seven others are in a Toronto hospital fighting for their lives after a van mounted a curb in the city’s Yonge and Finch area, striking “numerous pedestrians” in its path.

Toronto police say were first called to the area at around 1:27 p.m. for reports of a collision where “eight to 10 pedestrians” were struck.

Sunnybrook Hospital later confirmed that eight people had been admitted to their trauma centre for treatment.

Of the victims, they said one arrived without vital signs and was later pronounced dead. Five others remain in critical condition, one person is in serious condition and another is in fair condition.

Suspect arrested, van seized

Police later arrested one man and seized a white van during a dramatic takedown a short distance away from the initial scene.

Witnesses reported seeing a white van "crashing into everything" before being apprehended on a sidewalk on Poyntz Avenue, just south of Sheppard Avenue West.

A man was seen next to a white rental van, pointing what appeared to be a gun at police officers. Officers could be heard shouting, “get down!”

After a brief standoff, the suspect could be seen dropping whatever was in his hands, as police quickly surround him and took him into custody.

Sources told former police homicide detective and CP24 crime specialist Steve Ryan that the suspect at one point was asking police to shoot him.

The front-end of the white van appeared damaged with the hood of the vehicle bent open.

Video from the CTV News Toronto helicopter showed paramedics treating several people near what appeared to be blood stains on the sidewalk.

“I turned my head and I saw the van hitting a man walking through the intersection,” one witness told CP24. “We stayed with the man to make sure he was okay… He was conscious… He hung in there. I hope he’s going to be alright.

The same witness said he saw some people “lying on the sidewalk in pools of blood.”

“I feel sick to my stomach,” he said. “What can I say… I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

Police have shut down the Yonge and Finch intersection.

The TTC says there is no service on Line 1 between Sheppard and Finch stations due to the police investigation. There will be no shuttle bus service to supplement the closure.

A police staff sergeant is headed to the area to provide more information however he has yet to update media on the police investigation.

Cardinal Carter Academy for the Arts has also been place under a hold and secure.

Political leaders weigh in on developing situation

Toronto Mayor John Tory says he’s been in touch with Chief Mark Saunders about the developing situation.

“There has been a very tragic incident at Yonge St. and Finch Ave. My thoughts are with those affected by this incident and the frontline responders who are working to help those injured,” Tory wrote in an statement.

“I have spoken to Chief Mark Saunders and my office is being updated by Toronto Fire, EMS, TTC and the acting City manager. I am on my way to Mel Lastman Square right now for an update on the situation. I have offered any and all assistance that the City can provide to police to help this investigation.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also commented about situation shortly before a session in the House of Commons.

"Obviously we're just learning about the situation in Toronto. Our hearts go out to anyone affected," Trudeau said on Monday afternoon. "We're going to obviously have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours."

Premier Kathleen Wynne also weighed in on the incident and thanked first responders for “caring for victims and witnesses.”

“My thoughts are with everyone affected,” she wrote on Twitter. “We’re following the situation closely – working with our federal and municipal partners.”

More to come…