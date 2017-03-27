

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Shoppers Drug Mart says a “thorough investigation” will be conducted after a video surfaced on social media showing a man screaming in pain following an interaction with a loss prevention officer.

In the video, which was posted to the Facebook and Twitter accounts belonging to the York University Black Students’ Alliance (YUBSA), a man can be seen lying on the ground near the entrance to a Shoppers Drugs Mart at York Lanes.

The injured man is surrounded by a number of people passing by and at least two security guards, who crouch next to him as he screams, “help me!”

At one point, the camera pans over to the man’s legs which appears twisted in an abnormal position.

Off camera, a person can be heard saying, “No, please don’t make him sit up.”

“I walked in and I saw him being tackled,” the voice says.

At one point, a security guard walks over to the victim and hands a box of Kleenex to a second guard kneeling beside him.

Another person can be heard saying an ambulance is on the way.

According to YUBSA, the video shows the aftermath of an “altercation” between a plainclothes loss prevention officer hired by Shoppers Drug Mart and a student at the school.

The group alleges the officer tackled the student – the reasons for which are unclear.

“What resulted was the student’s leg being twisted at a 90 degree angle,” the post says.

Toronto Police Const. Victor Kwong told CTV News Toronto that officers attended the scene Friday after a loss prevention officer attempted to arrest the suspect for stealing a bottle of pop.

Kwong said the incident escalated after the suspect punched the plainclothes officer.

When the two began to struggle, Kwong said the student sustained an ankle injury. He was later taken to hospital for treatment.

The 25-year-old man has since been charged with assault, assault with intent to resist arrest, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The store is located inside a shopping mall located on York University’s campus, near York and Ian Macdonald boulevards.

York University spokesperson Gloria Suhasini said they’re aware of the “troubling incident” and have launched an internal investigation.

“We want to be clear that our first concern is always for the safety and security of York students and community members,” Suhasini wrote in a statement issued Monday to CTV News Toronto.

“We are awaiting further details and will not presume the outcome of any investigation. We understand that many members of our community have questions, including the University.”

“Acts of violence are not tolerated,” she continued. “We will review policies related to private security employed by University tenants."

YUBSA alleges that the incident highlights a “lack of safety on campus” for black or racialized students.

The group claims that their concerns are derived from a policy that exists between private companies and the York University Development Corporation.

Though York U security officers attended the scene that day, the YUBSA claims this policy prevented them from assisting the student.

“There are multiple private corporations within York Lanes that follow the very policy which gives York security zero jurisdiction in interacting with incidences between the corporations and students,” the group writes.

“This could’ve happened to any other student in any other facility within York Lanes.

The group goes on to allege that the loss prevention officer “executed their own brand of justice” in the altercation without the authority to do so.

Shoppers Drug Mart told CP24 in a statement that the company will look into the incident.

“Shoppers Drug Mart stores often employ third party loss prevention officers to help deter and identify theft,” the company wrote.

“We never encourage physical interaction between loss prevention representatives and individuals in our stores. We will conduct a thorough investigation of this incident.”