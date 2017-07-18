Worker dies after industrial accident in city's Jane and Finch neighbourhood
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, July 18, 2017 10:09AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 18, 2017 12:32PM EDT
A worker has died after he became pinned under a machine at a business in the city's Jane and Finch neighbourhood this morning.
According to Toronto Paramedics Services, the accident happened shortly after 8 a.m. near Eddystone and Finch avenues.
They say the male worker was eventually freed from under the machine but died on scene.
His age has not yet been provided.
