Woman seriously injured after bus, car collide in Cabbagetown
Debris sits in the road following a collision between a double-decker bus and a car near Sherbourne and Gerrard streets Wednesday October 11, 2017. (@Painkillaah /Twitter)
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, October 11, 2017 7:51PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 11, 2017 9:50PM EDT
The driver of a double decker-bus has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after the vehicle mounted a curb and collided with a car downtown.
The collision happened at Sherbourne and Gerrard streets at around 7 p.m.
Toronto police said it appeared that the bus had been forced onto the sidewalk, where it struck a pole, bringing down wires and lights in the intersection.
The female bus driver was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
No other injuries have been reported.
Police are investigating the collision.