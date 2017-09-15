

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A woman in her 20s suffered critical head injuries and was later pronounced dead after she was struck by a vehicle in central Mississauga on Friday morning, Peel Paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to Eglinton Avenue West and Hurontario Street at 6:25 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck, police said.

Paramedics said they arrived to find a woman in her 20s suffering severe head injuries.

She was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say the driver involved remained at the scene.

Police say the southbound lanes of Eglinton Avenue West were blocked by emergency crews.