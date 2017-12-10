

Codi Wilson and Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





The season’s first bout of winter weather is on the way for the GTA and much of southern Ontario over the next few days, with the first bout of precipitation expected Sunday night.

A special weather statement is currently in effect for most of southern Ontario, including the GTA, with some frigid temperatures and snowfall expected across the region over the next 24 hours.

Environment Canada said some parts of the GTA could see brief bursts of up to two centimetres of snow late Sunday night, but more snow is expected to follow Monday afternoon.

“An Arctic cold front will cross Southern Ontario late this afternoon into this evening. It will likely be accompanied by a brief burst of heavier snow with reduced visibilities affecting travel,” the national weather agency’s advisory read.

“A coating of a couple of centimetres in a short timeframe is possible in some areas.”

Arctic winds are also expected to drive down temperatures in the GTA, with a chilly low of -11 C expected overnight, though that temperature could feel more like -17 C with the wind chill.

Heaviest snowfall expected Monday afternoon

The heaviest snowfall is expected to begin Monday afternoon, possibly affecting the commute home. Five to 10 centimetres of snowfall is expected through Tuesday morning in the GTA, with higher amounts possible in some areas.

“An Alberta Clipper low pressure area will sail across Southern Ontario Monday night into Tuesday,” Environment Canada said in its statement. “This weather disturbance will bring a general snowfall of 5 to 10 cm with it by Tuesday morning.”

While the GTA is not likely to see any snowfall warnings, Environment Canada said that the weather system will produce poor winter driving conditions.

Kyp Perikleous, the city’s director of transportation services, said the city is gearing up to deal with the winter weather. Still, he urged drivers to do their part by preparing for the weather and adjusting their driving for winter conditions.

“When you see the salters out there or the plows, give them space so they can actually do their work,” Perikleous said. “Plan ahead of time – it is going to be a slower commute. Hopefully the roads will be nice and clear by that time, but give yourself extra time.”

He also advised drivers to leave more stopping distance, keep an emergency kit in their vehicles and head out with a full tank of gas in case of delays.

Those heading outdoors should dress for colder temperatures as well.

A high of just -3 C is in the forecast for Toronto on Monday, with the temperature expected to remain below the freezing mark for the rest of the week.