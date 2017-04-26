

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





William Osler Health System says an internal investigation has been launched after an employee allegedly accessed patient records to obtain narcotics.

In a statement issued Tuesday, William Osler Health System said that earlier this week, it notified patients about the data breach.

According to the statement, a staff member allegedly used patient health information to access Percocet for “non-hospital use.”

“The employee involved has not worked at the organization since the internal investigation was initiated, and Peel Regional Police and other appropriate authorities have been notified. Osler has fully cooperated with the police and other authorities, and will continue to do so,” the statement read.

“At Osler, our commitment to patients is paramount.”

William Osler Health System oversees operations at three Toronto-area hospitals, including Brampton Civic Hospital, Etobicoke General Hospital and Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness.

The company has not yet said which of the three hospitals is impacted by the breach.

The company said it has put additional measures in place to make sure this type of data breach does not happen again.

“The hospital is also working to further strengthen policies and procedures related to this type of event, including regular proactive audits and reviews.”

Peel Regional Police have not yet commented on their investigation.