What's open and what's closed on Family Day 2017
Web Staff , CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, February 19, 2017 7:55AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 19, 2017 8:52AM EST
Here is a look at what is open and closed on Family Day 2017:
What’s Open on Monday, Feb. 20:
- Some malls, including Toronto Eaton Centre, Vaughan Mills, Square One, Bramalea City Centre
- Movie theatres
- Tourist attractions such as the Royal Ontario Museum, The Art Gallery of Ontario, and Ripley’s Aquarium.
What's Closed on Monday, Feb. 20:
- Banks
- LBCO and Beer Store locations
- Most grocery stores
- CF Sherway Gardens
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
- Scarborough Town Centre
Transit:
- TTC operates on a holiday schedule
- GO Transit operates on a Saturday schedule
