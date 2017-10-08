

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The remnants of Hurricane Nate will likely bring a hefty dose of wet weather to Toronto and much of the GTA on Thanksgiving Monday.

In anticipation of heavy rainfall, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday for Toronto, Hamilton, Niagara, Mississauga, Brampton, Halton Hills, Milton, Burlington, Oakville, Pickering, Oshawa, southern Durham Region, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Markham.

“Hurricane Nate came ashore last night in southern Mississippi. The hurricane is now weakening rapidly and travelling north to northeastwards. It is forecast to track just south of the Great Lakes tonight into Monday. However, the rain associated with this weakening system is likely to graze portions of the lower Great Lakes with several hours of rain,” the national weather agency said in its advisory.

“It should begin tonight for regions north of Lake Erie and north of Lake Ontario towards dawn or early Monday morning.”

Environment Canada says total rainfall amounts between 20 to 30 millimetres are expected but local amounts could be as high as 40 millimetres.

Some areas could see rainfall warnings if it appears heavier rainfall will be moving in.

The rain is expected to end on Monday and Toronto should see sunshine and a high of 20 C on Tuesday.