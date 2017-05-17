'Very good' fire safety plan helped 4 people escape house fire in Ledbury Park
Four people escaped uninjured after their home caught fire in the Ledbury Park neighbourhood on May 17, 2017.
Codi Wilson, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 8:06AM EDT
Four people have been evacuated from a house in Toronto’s Ledbury Park neighbourhood after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called to a two-storey home on Marmion Avenue, in the area of Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue, at around 2 a.m. after receiving reports that the residence was engulfed in flames.
There were working smoke detectors in the home and the four occupants executed what officials referred to as a "very good fire safety plan."
No injuries were reported.
The fire was under control shortly after 2:40 a.m.
Fire officials say the blaze started in the garage and an investigator with the Toronto Fire Service will be on scene this morning to determine the official cause of the blaze.
The fire is not considered to be suspicious. Damage is estimated to be approximately $2,000,000.
Fire crews managed to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes.
Crews remained on scene Wednesday morning to put out hot spots.
