Vehicle found riddled with bullet holes after shots fired downtown
A bullet-riddled vehicle is shown following a shooting near Dundas Street and Centre Avenue early Saturday morning.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, July 22, 2017 10:37AM EDT
No injuries were reported after multiple shots were fired in the city’s downtown core early Saturday morning.
Police were called to the intersection of Dundas Street and Centre Avenue, which is just east of University Avenue, at around 4 a.m.
Police say that officers found multiple bullet holes in a vehicle upon arrival, as well as a number of shell casings.
No information has been released about possible suspect at this time.
