

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON -- Two Hamilton residents are facing a number of fraud charges after allegedly placing false advertisements on the website Kijiji.

Hamilton police say allegations against the pair first surfaced in 2015 when a 22-year-old man tried to buy an iPhone based on a Kijiji listing.

Police began investigating and say they uncovered seven additional victims.

They say the seven all tried to rent apartments and were asked to send money electronically before realizing the units they had hoped to rent were occupied by other people.

Police arrested 24-year-old Katherine Weatherston and 26-year-old Dallas Falls on Wednesday and charged them with a total of 10 counts of fraud under $5,000.

Police say they believe there may be other victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.