

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Toronto’s mayor is calling on health officials and politicians to “coordinate efforts and information” before an opioid crisis devastating British Columbia creeps into Ontario.

Mayor John Tory is expected to hold the first of many meetings Monday to discuss the apparent rise in fentanyl-related overdoses and deaths in the city, and how to prepare if the situation escalates.

The meeting, scheduled for this afternoon, will include the city’s acting medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Coun. Joe Cressy, city manager Peter Wallace as well as community groups, first-responders and the coroner’s office.

Fentanyl is a highly potent opioid that’s said to be 100 times more powerful than morphine. The drug is often prescribed for chronic pain relief and sedation but has trickled into the illicit drug market where components are imported illegally, reproduced and sold in a synthetic form.

According to the chief corner’s office, fentanyl was involved in 165 deaths in Ontario in 2015, up from 154 from the previous year.

In Toronto, 45 fentanyl-related deaths were recorded in 2015, up from 23 in 2014. It’s not yet clear how many died from opioid overdose in 2016.

Though Toronto’s numbers don’t compare to the vicious opioid battle British Columbia has long been fighting, Tory hopes Monday’s meeting will be the start of a monthly effort to reduce the effects of the crisis when it reaches the city.

Tory told The Canadian Press that he also plans on discussing the issue at a meeting with fellow big-city mayors sometime this year.

Last month, Toronto saw its first confirmed case of the deadly drug. Toronto Police said on Dec. 7 that a substance seized near the end of October, purported to be heroin, was tested and determined to be a concoction of carfentanil, cocaine and caffeine.

Cartentanil, which is byproduct of fentanyl, is said to be about 100 times more potent than fentanyl. Only 20 micrograms of cartentanil – approximately the size of a grain of salt – is enough to kill someone.

Previously, the closest seizure of the opioid to Toronto was recorded in Waterloo.

Provincial health and safety officials have been ramping up efforts to combat the crisis in recent months, including a two-day training symposium organized by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police aimed at educating front-line officers on what authorities have deemed ‘one of the most significant health and safety crisis in Ontario today.’

Meanwhile, Health Minister Eric Hoskins announced in October that Naloxone, an opioid antidote medication, would be made available in Ontario free of charge.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.

With files from the Canadian Press.