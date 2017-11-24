

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A teenaged girl has been charged but police continue to search for two men in connection with a fatal stabbing of a man outside a Weston neighbourhood store.

David Blacquiere, 54, was stabbed to death outside a Shoppers Drug Mart store near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West shortly before noon on Nov. 14.

Police later announced that they were searching for a suspect they identified as Christopher Enrique Gordon along with a female they believe helped him after the murder.

At the time, police did not reveal the relationship between the two but said the female likely had an “intimate knowledge of Mr. Gordon.”

A suspect identified only as a 16-year-old girl surrendered to police in North York on Thursday.

While she has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder, she cannot be identified due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said Friday that they’re still searching for Gordon as well as a second man, identified as 24-year-old Demetrius McFarquhar.

McFarquhar also has a warrant out for his arrest on charges of accessory after the fact to murder, attempting to obstruct justice and failing to comply with recognizance.

Police consider Gordon to be armed and dangerous and urge anyone who spots him to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information on either of the suspect’s whereabouts are being asked to get in touch with police.