

Rachael D'Amore and Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





A 15-year-old boy has been sentenced following a tragic collision in Caledon last summer that killed a 12-year-old girl.

The driver, who was 14-years-old at the time, was speeding in a stolen Toyota Sienna near Hurontario and Highpoint Side Road on July 25, 2016 when he lost control of the vehicle and clipped a hydro pole before crashing into a brick gate.

Adrianna Brzakovski, a passenger in the vehicle, was killed on impact.

The boy suffered only minor injuries. He cannot be identified because he’s a minor.

A judge has now sentenced the teen to less than a year in custody.

He was given an 18 month sentence, including the almost 300 days he has already spent in custody. The teen will now serve 168 days in jail and 85 days under supervision.

As well, he has received a six-year ban on driving.

Earlier this year, the boy pleaded guilty to charges of criminal negligence causing death, possession of stolen property and failing to comply with an undertaking in connection with the crash.

Brzakovski’s mother told the court back in March that her “life has changed forever” since her daughter’s untimely death.

Her father said he’s struggled to cope with the loss, calling his daughter “the light of his life.”