

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Durham Regional Police say a 17-year-old boy invited out to play video games at a friend’s house Monday night was beaten and robbed instead.

Investigators say the victim was invited to a home in the region to play video games on Monday night. When he arrived at the home, a group of males began beating him and took his jewelry and most of his clothing.

When he returned home only partially clothed, police say his parents contacted them.

Officers arrived at the suspect’s home a short time later and took one 16-year-old boy from Oshawa into custody.

He has been charged with one count of robbery and assault with intent to steal. He was held for a bail hearing.

He cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Const. McArthur at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2740.