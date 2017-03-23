

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





The Toronto District School Board will join other schools in southwestern Ontario who have decided to cancel trips to the U.S., citing concerns over muddled U.S. border restrictions.

John Malloy, the TDSB Director of Education, said that 24 trips to the U.S. already approved by the board will proceed, but that no new trips will be arranged.

The pre-approved trips involve approximately 800 students, as well as 100 students headed to the DECA competition.

“While already-approved trips are proceeding at this time, it’s important to note that should the Executive Order be fully implemented, resulting in any of our students being excluded from trips across the U.S. border, then the Board has asked me to cancel already-approved trips to the U.S. for the remainder of the school year,” he said in a statement published to the TDSB website Thursday.

Malloy said the board is prepared to reimburse students, parents and staff of the trip costs should this occur.

“We do not make this decision lightly,” he said, “but given the uncertainty of these new travel restrictions and when they may come into effect, if at all, we strongly believe that our students should not be placed into these situations of potentially being turned away at the border.”

Though an executive order was handed down by U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this month, banning travel from citizens of six Muslim-majority countries, it is currently not in effect.

Federal court judges in Hawaii and Maryland blocked the order ahead of it being put in place, calling it a violation of the U.S. constitution.

While the order does not affect permanent residents or citizens of Canada, Malloy said the board does not want to risk having any one of their students turned away at the border.

The Greater Essex County District School Board made a similar decision in February, though it was only in effect for that month.

Ryerson University also suspended trips to the U.S. earlier this month, citing similar concerns about border restrictions.

More recently, the Girl Guides of Canada announced last week that it is cancelling any trips to the U.S. over similar uncertainties.