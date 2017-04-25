Taco Bell on Queen Street will be first location to serve beer this summer
Published Tuesday, April 25, 2017 2:08PM EDT
TORONTO -- Taco Bell customers will be able to grab beer with their tacos and burritos at some Canadian stores starting this June.
The Mexican-style fast-food chain says its flagship Toronto location on Queen Street West will be the first store to serve a selection of beer.
Additional stores are expected to follow and the beverage list could expand beyond just suds.
The company says it's making the move as part of its aim to reinvent how customers dine in their restaurants.
American customers have been able to purchase beer, wine and other alcoholic beverages at some Taco Bell locations since 2015.
Taco Bell also announced its plan to grow from 170 restaurants in Canada to 700 locations.
