

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation on a TTC bus in October.

Investigators say at around 4:20 p.m. on Oct. 27, police were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Lascelles Boulevard, near Yonge Street, for a reported assault.

According to police, a passenger on a TTC bus in the area got into a verbal altercation with a male on the bus.

Police say the male suspect allegedly spat in the victim’s face before getting off the bus.

The suspect, police say, is in his late 30s or early 40s and has short, receding black hair. He was wearing a dark coat at the time of the alleged incident.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).