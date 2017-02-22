

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A gas station in the Weston and Rogers roads area was robbed four times and police are now searching for the suspect involved.

The multiple robberies took place between Oct. 28, 2015 and July 12, 2016 from the hours of 11 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a man entered the gas station kiosk on several occasions disguised with dark sunglasses and wearing either a baseball cap or the hood of his coat.

Police said during the incidents the man would allegedly approach the teller demanding cash and motion towards his waistband indicating that he was armed.

The teller handed over an unknown amount of cash in each of the instances.

After the robberies, the man was seen fleeing south on Weston Road.

The suspect has been described as a five-foot-seven to five-foot-eight male between the ages of 40 and 55.

In the most recent of the four robberies, he was wearing a Budweiser baseball cap, dark sunglasses, a Calgary Stampede sweatshirt and gloves.

Police have released security camera images of the suspect in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).