

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





Security camera footage showing a suspect and a suspect vehicle involved in a fatal shooting that happened in Vaughan on Friday night has been released by police.

The shooting happened at around 8 p.m. in a parking lot at 100 Regina Road, in the area of Highway 7 and Martin Grove Road. The parking lot is located in front of a plaza that has several businesses, including a social club and a banquet hall that was hosting a charitable event for wheelchair hockey players at the time of the shooting.

A 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after being found with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was later identified by police as Dominic Triumbari, of the City of Vaughan.

On Monday, York Regional Police released security camera footage from the scene.

The security camera video shows a suspect getting into the passenger side of a vehicle that fled the area after the shooting took place.

Investigators said they believe that an unknown person was driving the vehicle at the time.

On Saturday, police said that investigators believed the shooting was targeted, but did not comment on a potential motive.

The suspect involved in the case has been described as a male wearing dark-coloured clothing at the time of the incident.

As well, the suspect vehicle has been described as a light-coloured four-door Honda Civic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).