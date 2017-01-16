Featured
Stabbing victim shows up at Toronto area hospital, collapses in emergency room: police
A man who collapsed in an emergency room at a Toronto area hospital suffered life-threatening stab wounds, Toronto police say. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 6:16AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 16, 2017 6:19AM EST
A man is currently in critical condition at a Toronto area hospital after he was stabbed overnight.
According to police, at around 1 a.m., a 25-year-old man along with his family and friends walked into a hospital in Toronto.
A short time after they arrived, the man collapsed in the emergency room.
Police later discovered that the man had been stabbed in the abdomen.
Investigators have not yet determined the location of the stabbing or the circumstances around the incident.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Stabbing victim shows up at Toronto area hospital, collapses in emergency room: police
- Man found with gunshot wound after Rexdale collision
- St. Catharines family finds 8 pills in vanilla ice cream container
- Freezing rain expected to hit GTA, parts of southern Ontario on Tuesday
- Man killed in single-vehicle crash near Bramalea City Centre
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Popular Stories
- Amber Alert in effect for girl, 15, abducted in Mississauga
- Freezing rain expected to hit GTA, parts of southern Ontario on Tuesday
- 'Superfly' Snuka in hospice, has 6 months to live: lawyer
- St. Catharines family finds 8 pills in vanilla ice cream container 1
- Angry confrontation on board bus in Aurora captured on video
Advertisement