

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man is currently in critical condition at a Toronto area hospital after he was stabbed overnight.

According to police, at around 1 a.m., a 25-year-old man along with his family and friends walked into a hospital in Toronto.

A short time after they arrived, the man collapsed in the emergency room.

Police later discovered that the man had been stabbed in the abdomen.

Investigators have not yet determined the location of the stabbing or the circumstances around the incident.

No suspect information has been released at this time.