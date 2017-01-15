Featured
St. Catharines family finds 8 pills in vanilla ice cream container
Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, January 15, 2017 6:13PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 15, 2017 7:11PM EST
A St. Catharines family says they made a disturbing discovery after dinner on Saturday night.
The family was about to enjoy dessert, when Patrick O’Neill said his sister-in-law found drugs in her ice cream.
“Next thing you know she was like, ‘Oh my god, what's in my mouth?’ Boom. She put it on her plate. And next thing you know another one, another one. We ended up with eight of these 400-miligram Advil pills on the plate,” O’Neill said.
They took photos of the gel capsules, which they said they found in a sealed tub of Iceberg French Vanilla ice cream.
“It had a seal on the inside the plastic seal and on the outside you had to pull the plastic thing to loosen it up to get the lid off,” O’Neill said.
Niagara police ended up seizing the pills along with the ice cream container and have started an investigation into how this could have happened.
The front of the container contained the numbers 16279 08:55 and the UPC Code on the side of the container contained the numbers 7 7427611724 2, according to Niagara Regional Police.
The ice cream was either purchased from a Food Basics Store, located at 275 Geneva Street, or a Freshco Store, located at 286 Bunting Road.
Detectives have also notified the manufacturer, police said.
Photos
A family in St. Catharines said they discovered pills in their ice cream while sitting down after dinner.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- St. Catharines family finds 8 pills in vanilla ice cream container
- Freezing rain expected to hit GTA, parts of southern Ontario on Tuesday
- Man killed in single-vehicle crash near Bramalea City Centre
- Experts question whether tougher sentences deter drunk driving
- Ontarians with unpaid speeding tickets to be denied licence plates
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Popular Stories
- Angry confrontation on board bus in Aurora captured on video
- Man found with gunshot wound after Rexdale collision
- St. Catharines family finds 8 pills in vanilla ice cream container 1
- Freezing rain expected to hit GTA, parts of southern Ontario on Tuesday
- Man killed in single-vehicle crash near Bramalea City Centre 1
Advertisement