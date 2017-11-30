

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Former baseball player and Sportsnet Blue Jays analyst Gregg Zaun’s contract has been terminated by Rogers Media over "inappropriate behaviour and comments” towards women in the workplace.

The communications company said Zaun’s termination was effective immediately in a statement released on Thursday.

“This week we received complaints from multiple female employees at Sportsnet regarding inappropriate behaviour and comments by Gregg Zaun in the workplace,” President of Rogers Media Rick Brace said in the statement. “After investigating the matter, we decided to terminate his contract, effective immediately.”

“This type of behaviour completely contradicts our standards and our core values. We must all be held to the same standard – regardless of our position, our contributions or our status.”

The statement added that the company was “grateful” their employees spoke up about these allegations.

“We will take every measure to protect their privacy,” Brace said.

Sportsnet's website reported that there were no allegations of physical or sexual harassment towards Zaun.

Zaun, 46, played 16 seasons in the major leagues. During that time, he was a catcher for the Toronto Blue Jays between 2004 and 2008. He captured a World Series win while playing for the Florida Marlins in 1997.

Zaun began working with Sportsnet after retiring from his career as a baseball player in 2011.

The former sports broadcaster was scheduled to speak at a fundraiser in Abbotsford, B.C. for the University of the Fraser Valley baseball program in February. However, the organizers released a statement on Thursday that said Zaun will no longer be participating in the event.

“In light of the allegations of inappropriate behaviour in the workplace against Zaun which led to his termination by Sportsnet today, UFV Baseball is seeking a new speaker for the event, which will proceed as scheduled,” the statement said.