

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto may not have the best view of Monday's solar eclipse but (with the proper eyewear) residents in the city can still catch a glimpse of a partial eclipse.

The eclipse will begin at 1:10 p.m. and will reach maximum coverage of the sun at 2:32 p.m. The eclipse ends at 3:49 p.m.

The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada says 70 per cent of the sun will be blocked out in Toronto at the height of the eclipse and viewing parties are being held in the city.

Here is where you can check out the eclipse in Toronto:

Canadian National Exhibition:

The University of Toronto's Dunlap Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics is hosting a viewing party at the CNE on Monday.

The group will set up near the Princess Margaret Fountain, near the Better Living Centre, starting at 10 a.m.

The event is free but participants will need to pay to get into the CNE. Eclipse glasses will be distributed free of charge at the event.

Ontario Science Centre:

The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada is hosting an eclipse viewing party at the centre’s TELUSCAPE space starting at 10 a.m. Admission for outdoor activities is free but parking is $10 per vehicle. Free eclipse glasses will also be provided to attendees on a first come, first served basis starting at 1 p.m.

NASA live stream:

If you can’t get to a viewing party on Monday, NASA will be hosting a live stream of the eclipse on its website.