

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Easter masses have been cancelled at a church in the Weston area after a flammable device was thrown through a window of the building.

Neil MacCarthy, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Toronto, said the device was thrown through a window of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in the Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West area Sunday morning.

“It appears that someone threw a flammable device through a window into the church at about 7:30 this morning,” MacCarthy said. “A small fire erupted. Thankfully no one was inside the church so no one was injured and the device kind of extinguished itself after some time.”

Firefighters responded to the church at around 8:05 a.m. after staff discovered smoke in the building when they arrived to prepare for mass. The fire was quickly put out, with no injuries reported.

While Toronto police said the fire appears to have been deliberately set, Toronto Fire Services said they are still waiting for investigators to determine exactly what type of device caused the fire.

While the fire was put out quickly, MacCarthy said services will nevertheless have to be cancelled today.

“There’s still some damage inside the church,” he said. “There’s not going to be any Easter services here this morning and there’ll be some assessment of the damage and we’ll see how soon we can reopen the church.”

He added that the incident is very upsetting for worshippers as it comes on a holy day when they were looking forward to taking part in services.

“The short-term problem is people showing up for this joyful celebration on Easter Sunday are going to see firetrucks and police cars and that’s certainly a really sad statement,” MacCarthy said.

Parishioners who spoke with CP24 called the incident “shocking” and said they have never seen something like this happen at their church before. Some said they would now have to scramble to find another service to attend elsewhere.