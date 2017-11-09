

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police say a security guard who died while working at a St. James Town building on Wednesday likely suffered some sort of medical episode.

Officers were called to a residential building on 260 Wellesley Street, near Ontario Street, shortly before 3 p.m. after receiving reports about an altercation.

When they arrived, they found a 61-year-old man without vital signs.

Paramedics were able to resuscitate the man but he later died.

Initial reports indicated a “violent confrontation” occurred between the guard and suspect but police now say they have no evidence to indicate an assault took place.

They said they’re “still reviewing the incident.”

A suspect was arrested shortly after the alleged incident but was released the same day. Police say that person will not be facing any charges.

Investigators believe the man arrested had previously lived in the Wellesley Street building but had been evicted. They say he was trying to get back inside the building when the security guard approached him.

At some point after the confrontation, police say security guard suffered a medical episode.

An autopsy is expected to be completed today, which will determine the exact cause of death.