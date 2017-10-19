

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the assault of a 51-year-old man after a verbal altercation took place inside a downtown restaurant earlier this month.

Two men were inside a restaurant in the area of Church and Wellesley streets on Oct. 1 at around 4 p.m. when the alleged incident took place.

According to investigators, the 51-year-old man was assaulted outside of the restaurant after a “verbal dispute” took place inside.

As a result, the victim sustained serious injuries to his face.

The suspect involved in the incident has been described as a five-foot-nine man between the ages of 28 and 30 with short brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket with dark blue jeans and dark shoes.

Police have released a photo of the man in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).