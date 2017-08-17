Scarborough stabbing sends 1 to hospital
One man was seriously injured following a stabbing in Scarborough overnight. (Chris Bracken/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, August 17, 2017 5:24AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 17, 2017 5:25AM EDT
One male was seriously injured following a stabbing in Scarborough early Thursday morning.
It happened outside in the area Kennedy Road and Betrand Avenue, near Eglinton Avenue, at around 1:12 a.m.
One male victim was rushed from the scene to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries, police said.
Officers are still investigating and police say two suspects are outstanding.
Police have not released the age of the victim.
No suspect descriptions have been released.