Police: Suspicious death investigation launched after body found downtown
Police are investigating after a body was found near College and Bathurst streets on Sunday.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, August 20, 2017 9:19AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 20, 2017 9:45AM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after a body was found downtown.
Investigators say the body of a man was found by a passerby on Sunday outside a building on Lippincott St., near Bathurst and College streets.
Police say the death is considered to be ‘suspicious’ and the Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit will be notified.
Investigators have not confirmed the age of the deceased person.
The owner of a nearby restaurant told CP24 at the scene that it was one of his employees who first discovered the body and called paramedics.
“We tried to help the person and the person was unresponsive," he said.
"Shortly after that the ambulance showed up and the police.”
He added that the deceased man appeared to be in his mid-20s.