

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are investigating after a body was found downtown.

Investigators say the body of a man was found by a passerby on Sunday outside a building on Lippincott St., near Bathurst and College streets.

Police say the death is considered to be ‘suspicious’ and the Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit will be notified.

Investigators have not confirmed the age of the deceased person.

The owner of a nearby restaurant told CP24 at the scene that it was one of his employees who first discovered the body and called paramedics.

“We tried to help the person and the person was unresponsive," he said.

"Shortly after that the ambulance showed up and the police.”

He added that the deceased man appeared to be in his mid-20s.