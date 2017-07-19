Police searching for suspect after alleged sex assault at Ossington Station
Ossington Station is pictured.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 11:53PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 19, 2017 11:54PM EDT
Toronto police are looking for a suspect who allegedly grabbed at children in a sexual manner in Ossington subway station.
Police said they received multiple calls about a man grabbing at children at around 8 p.m.
“The indication was that it was in a sexual manner,” Const. David Hopkinson told CP24.
Hopkinson called the incident “disturbing” and said police are taking statements from witnesses who observed the suspect.
The suspect was last seen fleeing through a parking lot adjacent to the station.
Hopkinson said the incident took place in a busy public space in the evening and appears to have been random.
The suspect is described as a man in his 40s with brown skin, standing around five-foot-five. He was wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans, black sunglasses and was unshaven.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Parole hearing pushed back again for Paul Bernardo
- New study highlights black community’s experience with police in GTA
- Hamilton doctor sits in hot car to show risk of leaving kids in the heat
- Vigil to be held for Toronto teen who drowned during Algonquin Park field trip
- Local man sidesteps city’s wishes, builds his own staircase at Etobicoke park