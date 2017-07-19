

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are looking for a suspect who allegedly grabbed at children in a sexual manner in Ossington subway station.

Police said they received multiple calls about a man grabbing at children at around 8 p.m.

“The indication was that it was in a sexual manner,” Const. David Hopkinson told CP24.

Hopkinson called the incident “disturbing” and said police are taking statements from witnesses who observed the suspect.

The suspect was last seen fleeing through a parking lot adjacent to the station.

Hopkinson said the incident took place in a busy public space in the evening and appears to have been random.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s with brown skin, standing around five-foot-five. He was wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans, black sunglasses and was unshaven.