Police search for three women following violent assault in North York
Two of three suspects in an assault in North York over the weekend are shown. (Toronto Police Service)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 2:06PM EST
Police are searching for three women after a physical confrontation took place in North York over the weekend.
According to investigators, a 29-year-old woman was assaulted outside of a commercial building on Densley Avenue in the area of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue on Feb. 4 at around 4:40 a.m.
Police said three women allegedly attacked the victim with a shovel and stabbed her with a knife, resulting in serious injuries.
The three suspects then fled the scene.
The first suspect is described as six-foot-tall with a medium build and long curly brown or black hair that may have been a wig.
The second suspect is described as about five-foot-two to five-foot-three with a thick build. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a brown or black long weave in her hair.
The third suspect is described as being a bit shorter than the first suspect with a thin-to-medium build. As well, police said she was possibly wearing a black wig at the time.
All three suspects are believed to be between the ages of 20 and 26.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
