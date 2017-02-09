

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for three women after a physical confrontation took place in North York over the weekend.

According to investigators, a 29-year-old woman was assaulted outside of a commercial building on Densley Avenue in the area of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue on Feb. 4 at around 4:40 a.m.

Police said three women allegedly attacked the victim with a shovel and stabbed her with a knife, resulting in serious injuries.

The three suspects then fled the scene.

The first suspect is described as six-foot-tall with a medium build and long curly brown or black hair that may have been a wig.

The second suspect is described as about five-foot-two to five-foot-three with a thick build. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a brown or black long weave in her hair.

The third suspect is described as being a bit shorter than the first suspect with a thin-to-medium build. As well, police said she was possibly wearing a black wig at the time.

All three suspects are believed to be between the ages of 20 and 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).