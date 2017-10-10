

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Homicide detectives have identified a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed in the parking lot of an elementary school in Etobicoke on Sunday night.

Zakariye Ali and two other men, aged 18 and 19, were in the parking lot of Kingsview Village Junior School in the Dixon Road and Islington Avenue area on Oct. 8 at about 11:40 p.m. when numerous residents in the area called police to report sounds of gunshots.

Emergency crews arrived and found all three males suffering from gunshot wounds.

Ali was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The other two victims were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police earlier described the suspect as a black male in his 20s with a slim build. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing and is about five-foot-seven inches tall.

Investigators say they have obtained security camera footage from the school and several other buildings in the area.