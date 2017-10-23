

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with six robberies in Toronto but police are still searching for three other suspects.

The robberies occurred in the Kew Beach Gardens and Riverdale Park areas. Police said they responded to six different calls about robberies in the area since Thursday, Oct. 5.

In all six instances, police said four suspects wore masks that covered their faces and used various weapons including guns, batons and knives. They also made threats and in some cases, were violent, police said.

Victims were robbed of their cash, cell phones and other personal items.

The teen is charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of having a face masked or disguised, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and mischief in relation to computer data. He appeared in court Monday, Oct. 9

Security camera images of the other three suspects wanted in the investigation have been released to the public.