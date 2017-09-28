

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A London man, who is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder and human trafficking, has been arrested in Brampton, Peel Regional Police confirm.

According to investigators, the suspect allegedly approached a 19-year-old girl at gunpoint on Aug. 3 in an attempt to force her to work in the sex trade.

Days later, in the early morning hours of Aug. 5, police allege the suspect shot his 20-year-old cousin in the area of Fletchers Creek Boulevard and Williams Parkway in Brampton.

The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The suspect, who has been identified by police as Chevan Dennis, was arrested on Sept. 15.

He faces more than two dozen charges, including aggravated assault, kidnapping with the intent to cause a person to be confined or imprisoned, attempted murder using a firearm, forcible confinement, sexual assault with a firearm, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact investigators.