

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Police say they have assigned detectives to an investigation into the drowning of a 15-year-old Toronto student who died on a school-sanctioned field trip last month.

In a news release issued Monday, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed officers from their criminal investigation branch will be investigating the death of Jeremiah Perry who was part of a summer school outdoor education program with the Toronto District School Board. Perry suddenly went under the water and did not resurface during a trip to Algonquin Park on July 4.

Perry was in the water with other classmates in Big Trout Lake when the incident occurred.

The teen’s body was located the next day during a search.

Following his death, Perry’s father Joshua Anderson told CP24 that his two sons who attended the trip did not know how to swim before leaving.

The TDSB said Wednesday that the teen failed his swimming test but was still allowed to attend the trip. The school board revealed that Perry was one of 15 students who attended the trip but did not pass the mandatory swim test prior to departing. The trip had 32 students in total.

TDSB Director of Education John Malloy said the board should have offered the teen swimming lessons and an additional swim test prior to being allowed to attend the camping trip. However, he said neither option was offered to him.

As well, Malloy said the two teachers who organized and led the school trip have declined to speak about the incident with the school board, on advice of their legal counsel.

Both teachers have been placed on home assignment.

On Thursday, Ontario’s Minister of Education said all school board policies regarding these types of trips will be reviewed following the drowning.