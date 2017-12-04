One woman dead after a two-vehicle collision in Welland
The scene of a fatal collision at Canal Bank Street and Highway 58 a in Welland is pictured Momnday December 4, 2017. (@OPP_HSD /Twitter)
Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, December 4, 2017 4:54PM EST
A 59-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Welland, Ont., Monday afternoon.
Ontario Provincial Police said the accident happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 58A and Canal Bank Street.
The female driver of one of the vehicles, who was travelling north, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The occupants of the other car were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The intersection will be closed to traffic until after the evening rush as investigators expect to be on scene for several hours, OPP said.