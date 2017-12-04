

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





A 59-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Welland, Ont., Monday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police said the accident happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 58A and Canal Bank Street.

The female driver of one of the vehicles, who was travelling north, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the other car were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection will be closed to traffic until after the evening rush as investigators expect to be on scene for several hours, OPP said.