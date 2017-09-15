

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





One man is dead and three others are injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving a dump truck on the border between Vaughan and Toronto this morning.

It happened on Steeles Avenue West between Highway 27 and Martin Grove Road shortly before 7 a.m.

According to Toronto Police Const. Caroline de Kloet, the “serious crash” involved two vehicles and a dump truck.

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man in his 20s was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition.

A female in her 20s suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and a man in his 50s suffered minor injuries.

Video taken from the CTV News Chopper shows two cars with mangled front ends surrounded by debris.

York Region Paramedics are at the scene and Toronto Police Traffic Services investigators are en route.

Steeles Avenue West is closed in both directions between Highway 27 and Martin Grove Road.

More to come…