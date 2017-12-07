

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





All major roads closed due to a massive fire at a food processing plant in Burlington have now reopened, police confirmed Thursday morning.

The three-alarm fire broke out at Paletta International, a food processing plant located near the Queen Elizabeth Way and Appleby Line, shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

At the height of the fire, 40 firefighters and 14 trucks were on scene battling the blaze and firefighters from Oakville and Hamilton responded.

According to officials, at one point during the fire, the east wing of the building was fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported and all staff members at the plant have been accounted for.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released and officials have not provided a damage estimate.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and is expected to attend the scene at some point on Thursday.

Several roads were shut down following the fire but on Thursday morning, police confirmed that all major roads in the area of Appleby Line and the QEW have reopened. Police also said that the QEW’s Toronto-bound ramps to Appleby Line are now open.