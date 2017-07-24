

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Torontonians now have another spot to snap a selfie with their city’s name in the background – but only for a limited amount of time.

Two Toronto artists spent the past week building a brand new Toronto sign at West Humber Bay Park out of driftwood and dry wall screws.

Thelia Sanders-Shelton and Julie Ryan told CP24 on Monday afternoon that they spent seven straight days shaping the large amount of driftwood that was washed up to the shore from recent rainy weather.

“Whenever we were getting tired there were so many people coming by it (the sign) and it just rejuvenated us,” Ryan said.

This is the pair’s second major project within the past month.

Sanders-Shelton said the idea for the Toronto sign came after their Canada 150 project.

“It got such a great response,” she said. “We thought why don’t we do a Toronto sign to sort of juxtapose the straight lines of the city to that of the beach.”

The sign has captured many residents’ attention in the two days it has been on display.

“What thrilled me the most was how kind everybody was with each other,” Ryan said. “They lined up, there was no pushing, young people were helping older people across.”

“It was heartwarming.”

Ryan said they are hoping the sign stays up for a week.

“It’s really how gentle people are with it,” she said. “It’s pretty sturdy but it’s not meant to be climbed on.”

As far as their next project, Ryan and Sanders-Shelton say they are looking into two ideas that would be built at either the same spot or at The Beach.