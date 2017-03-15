Featured
NDP calls on Ontario government to table hydro legislation
Andrea Horwath calls on the Liberal government to table legislation for their hydro bill reduction plan on March 15, 2017.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017 12:05PM EDT
TORONTO -- NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is calling on the Liberal government to table legislation for its hydro bill reduction plan on Monday.
The legislature is not sitting this week for March Break, but Horwath says Ontarians need to see the details as soon as possible, so the plan should be tabled on the next sitting day.
Premier Kathleen Wynne announced earlier this month that people will receive an average 25-per-cent cut to their electricity bills starting this summer.
The Liberals have said it applies to residential ratepayers plus half a million small businesses and farms, but Horwath says the details aren't clear.
She says all Wynne has put forward is "a press release and a bunch of spin," and legislation should be tabled immediately so there is plenty of time for debate before the legislature breaks for the summer June 1.
The NDP has proposed an alternative plan to lower hydro bills by 30 per cent, but the Liberals say while their relief will kick in within a few months, the NDP's proposed savings wouldn't take effect for a long time.
WEATHER RADAR
|Route
|Current
|Ideal
|Delay
|Percentage
|404 SB; Aurora Rd. to Hwy. 407 (ID5032)
|49 MIN
|12 MIN
|37 MIN
|+308%
|404 SB; Stouffville Rd to Gardiner (ID5030)
|78 MIN
|21 MIN
|57 MIN
|+271%
|Gardiner EB; Hwy. 427 to Jameson Ave. (ID2424)
|21 MIN
|6 MIN
|15 MIN
|+250%
|401 EB; Express. Hwy. 410 to Hwy. 404 (ID5003)
|59 MIN
|17 MIN
|42 MIN
|+247%
|401 EB; Winst. Church. To Hwy 410 (ID2280)
|24 MIN
|7 MIN
|17 MIN
|+243%
|400 SB; King Rd. to Hwy. 401 (ID654)
|44 MIN
|13 MIN
|31 MIN
|+238%
|DVP SB; 401 to Gardiner (ID586)
|29 MIN
|9 MIN
|20 MIN
|+222%
|Gardiner EB; 427 to DVP (ID6660)
|30 MIN
|10 MIN
|20 MIN
|+200%
|HWY 427 TO DVP
|30 MIN
|10 MIN
|20 MIN
|+200%
|401 WB; Express. Kingston Rd. to Hwy. 404 (ID5009)
|23 MIN
|9 MIN
|14 MIN
|+156%
|DVP NB; Gardiner to 401 (ID585)
|22 MIN
|9 MIN
|13 MIN
|+144%
|Gardiner WB. DVP to Hwy. 427 (ID661)
|24 MIN
|10 MIN
|14 MIN
|+140%
|401 WB; COLLECTOR. HWY. 404 TO HWY 410 (HWY 404 COLLECT. TO HIGHWAY 410)
|39 MIN
|17 MIN
|22 MIN
|+129%
|427 NB; Gardiner to Hwy. 401 (ID2431)
|9 MIN
|4 MIN
|5 MIN
|+125%
|Gardiner WB; DVP to Jameson Ave (ID2426)
|11 MIN
|5 MIN
|6 MIN
|+120%
|Gardiner WB; Jameson Ave. to Hwy. 427 (ID2427)
|13 MIN
|6 MIN
|7 MIN
|+117%
|410 SB; Mayfield Rd. to Steeles Ave. (ID5051)
|13 MIN
|6 MIN
|7 MIN
|+117%
|427 SB; Hwy. 7 to Hwy. 401 (ID5040)
|12 MIN
|6 MIN
|6 MIN
|+100%
|ALLEN RD. SB; HWY. 401 TO EGLINTON AVE. (HWY 401 TO EGLINTON)
|4 MIN
|2 MIN
|2 MIN
|+100%
|QEW EB; Trafalgar Rd. to Hwy. 427 (ID2287)
|23 MIN
|12 MIN
|11 MIN
|+92%
|404 NB; Gardiner to Stouffville Rd. (ID5020)
|38 MIN
|21 MIN
|17 MIN
|+81%
|400 SB; MAPLEVIEW DR. TO HWY. 401 (MAPLEVIEW DR. TO HWY. 401)
|74 MIN
|42 MIN
|32 MIN
|+76%
|Gardiner EB; Jameson Ave. to DVP (ID2425)
|7 MIN
|4 MIN
|3 MIN
|+75%
|QEW EB; Guelph Line to Trafalgar Rd. (ID5060)
|15 MIN
|9 MIN
|6 MIN
|+67%
|401 WB; Hwy. 410 to Winst. Church. (ID2513)
|8 MIN
|5 MIN
|3 MIN
|+60%
|427 NB; Hwy. 401 to Hwy. 7 (ID2291)
|11 MIN
|7 MIN
|4 MIN
|+57%
|ALLEN RD. NB; EGLINTON AVE. TO HWY. 401 (EGLINTON TO HWY 401)
|3 MIN
|2 MIN
|1 MIN
|+50%
|401 WB; Stevenson Rd. to Salem Rd. (ID2399)
|10 MIN
|7 MIN
|3 MIN
|+43%
|401 EB; Salem Rd. to Stevenson Rd. (ID2398)
|14 MIN
|10 MIN
|4 MIN
|+40%
|401 EB; Hwy. 25 to Winst. Church. (ID2276)
|11 MIN
|8 MIN
|3 MIN
|+38%
|STEELES AVE. TO HWY. 401 (ID2289)
|4 MIN
|3 MIN
|1 MIN
|+33%
|410 NB; Hwy. 401 to Steels Ave. (ID2429)
|4 MIN
|3 MIN
|1 MIN
|+33%
|QEW EB; Hwy. 427 to Trafalgar Rd. (ID2423)
|18 MIN
|14 MIN
|4 MIN
|+29%
|400 SB; Hwy. 9 to King Rd. (ID2294)
|9 MIN
|7 MIN
|2 MIN
|+29%
|404 SB; Green Ln. to Aurora Rd. (ID5031)
|6 MIN
|5 MIN
|1 MIN
|+20%
|401 EB; Collector. Hwy 404 to Kingston rd. (ID5006)
|10 MIN
|9 MIN
|1 MIN
|+11%
|400 NB; Hyy. 401 to King Rd. (ID655)
|15 MIN
|14 MIN
|1 MIN
|+7%
|400 NB; Hwy. 401 to Mapleview Dr. (ID5001)
|43 MIN
|42 MIN
|1 MIN
|+2%
|401 WB; Winst. Church. To Hwy.25 (ID2281)
|8 MIN
|8 MIN
|407 EB; Hwy. 410 to Hwy. 400 (ID2282)
|12 MIN
|12 MIN
|407 WB; Hwy. 404 to Hwy. 400 (ID2284)
|9 MIN
|9 MIN
|407 WB; Hwy. 400 to Hwy. 410 (ID2285)
|12 MIN
|12 MIN
|400 NB; King Rd. to Hwy. 9 (ID2298)
|7 MIN
|7 MIN
|401 EB; Kingston Rd. to Salem Rd. (ID2397)
|8 MIN
|8 MIN
|401 WB; Collector. Kingston Rd. to Hwy. 404 (ID5010)
|9 MIN
|9 MIN
|404 NB; Hwy. 407 to Aurora Rd. (ID5021)
|12 MIN
|12 MIN
|404 NB; Aurora Rd. to Green Ln. (ID5022)
|4 MIN
|4 MIN
|410 NB; Steeles to Mayfield Rd. (ID5050)
|6 MIN
|6 MIN
|QEW EB; Trafalgar Rd. to guelph Line (ID5061)
|9 MIN
|9 MIN
|407 EB; Hwy. 404 to Brock Rd. (ID2404)
|13 MIN
|14 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-7%
|407 WB; Brock Rd to Hwy. 404 (ID2405)
|13 MIN
|14 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-7%
|407 EB; Hwy. 400 to Hwy. 404 (ID2283)
|9 MIN
|10 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-10%
|401 EB; Express. Hwy. 404 to Kingston Rd. (ID5004)
|8 MIN
|9 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-11%
|401 WB; Salem Rd to Kingston Rd (ID2400)
|7 MIN
|8 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-13%
