

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A portion of Highway 401 has been closed near Bowmanville after Ontario Provincial Police reported multiple collisions in the area.

The westbound lanes on Hwy. 401 are closed at Liberty St. and the eastbound lanes at Holt Rd. are closed as well.

The closure comes after reports from the area noted several separate collisions, including one involving approximately 20 vehicles.

Police said they do not know when the highway will reopen.