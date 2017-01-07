Featured
Multiple collisions close portion of Hwy. 401 near Bowmanville
Several vehicles involved in a collision on Highway 401 near Bowmanville on Saturday afternoon are shown. (Submitted)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, January 7, 2017 2:05PM EST
A portion of Highway 401 has been closed near Bowmanville after Ontario Provincial Police reported multiple collisions in the area.
The westbound lanes on Hwy. 401 are closed at Liberty St. and the eastbound lanes at Holt Rd. are closed as well.
The closure comes after reports from the area noted several separate collisions, including one involving approximately 20 vehicles.
Police said they do not know when the highway will reopen.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Brampton crash leaves one driver in life-threatening condition
- Thornhill man charged after being clocked at 218 km/h on Hwy. 407
- Two people injured in crash near Dufferin and Steeles
- Elderly male pedestrian struck and killed near Port Credit: police
- Leafs score four in first period to top New Jersey 4-2