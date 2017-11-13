

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





A teacher in Milton is facing sexual assault charges, Halton Regional police say.

Charges were laid after police spoke with several female students at Tiger Jeet Singh Public School .

The school sent a letter to parents Monday afternoon, informing them that the suspect has been on home assignment since Nov. 7, which is when the Halton District School Board learned about the allegations.

“(The suspect) will not be teaching at Tiger Jeet Singh Public School or at any other school in the Halton District School Board until this matter is resolved through the judicial system,” the letter says.

“This is clearly upsetting news for all students, parents and staff at the school."

Hazem Kabbara, 37, is charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.