

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 34-year-old man has been taken to a trauma centre following a stabbing downtown.

Police responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Saturday on Dundas Street East, between Dalhousie and Mutual streets.

Toronto Paramedics Services said the victim is suffering serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times.

No information on possible suspects has been released.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators.