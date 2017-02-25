Featured
Man taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times downtown
A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing near Dundas and Church streets on Feb. 25, 2017.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, February 25, 2017 5:22PM EST
A 34-year-old man has been taken to a trauma centre following a stabbing downtown.
Police responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Saturday on Dundas Street East, between Dalhousie and Mutual streets.
Toronto Paramedics Services said the victim is suffering serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times.
No information on possible suspects has been released.
Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators.
