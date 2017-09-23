

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a reported stabbing in Brampton early Saturday morning.

Police say that two men got into some sort of a dispute outside a Tim Hortons near Steeles Avenue and Highway 410 at around 4 a.m. when one of them was stabbed.

Paramedics say that the victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Police say that they are looking for a male suspect in connection with the stabbing.

There is not believed to be any ongoing public safety threat and police say they believe the stabbing is a “isolated incident.”