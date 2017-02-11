

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A man in his 20s has sustained serious injuries after a shooting in the Roncesvalles Village area.

Shots rang out near Queen Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was found inside a building in the area. Toronto Paramedic Services transported him to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating at the scene and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

No suspect description was immediately available.