Man seriously injured in Roncesvalles shooting
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, February 11, 2017 10:58PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 12, 2017 12:06AM EST
A man in his 20s has sustained serious injuries after a shooting in the Roncesvalles Village area.
Shots rang out near Queen Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.
Police said the victim was found inside a building in the area. Toronto Paramedic Services transported him to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating at the scene and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
No suspect description was immediately available.