

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with a 2014 fatal shooting at a Woodbridge café.

Sarhad Sadiq, 36, was shot to death inside a café on Woodstream Boulevard near Highway 7 and Martin Grove Road on the evening of June 6, 2014.

In 2014, York Regional Police responded to a call regarding shots being fired in the area. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The second victim’s identity has not been publicly released.

Following the shooting, police said they were looking for David Odesho, then 24, as their primary suspect. One day later, Odesho turned himself into police.

Odesho, of Toronto, was found guilty in the death of Sadiq on Feb. 15. On Thursday, he was given a life sentence for second degree murder and eight years imprisonment for aggravate assault.