Featured
Man facing charges after attempting to bring loaded gun into Milton courthouse
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 4:36PM EDT
A Burlington man is facing 20 charges after he allegedly attempted to enter the Milton courthouse with a loaded firearm.
According to police in Halton, the man was being screened at a security checkpoint at the courthouse on Monday when officers noticed a firearm.
He was arrested without incident.
A subsequent search of the suspect yielded multiple knives, one of which is considered a prohibited weapon.
When officers searched the man’s vehicle, they also allegedly found a second loaded fire.
Police believe that there was no threat to anyone at the courthouse.
“We are extremely confident that there was no plan to harm any individuals at the courthouse,” Det. Sgt. Dave Costantini said in a news release issued Tuesday. “The Halton Regional Police Service considers the safety and security of all persons, including those attending and working in our court buildings, a priority.”
A suspect identified as 40-year-old John Tirone has been charged with a list of firearms-related offences including four counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, three counts of carrying a concealed weapon and eight counts of careless use of a firearm, weapon or ammunition.
He was held in custody for a bail hearing.
WEATHER RADAR
|Route
|Current
|Ideal
|Delay
|Percentage
|ALLEN RD. SB; HWY. 401 TO EGLINTON AVE. (HWY 401 TO EGLINTON)
|4 MIN
|2 MIN
|2 MIN
|+100%
|ALLEN RD. NB; EGLINTON AVE. TO HWY. 401 (EGLINTON TO HWY 401)
|3 MIN
|2 MIN
|1 MIN
|+50%
|401 EB; Salem Rd. to Stevenson Rd. (ID2398)
|14 MIN
|10 MIN
|4 MIN
|+40%
|Gardiner WB; DVP to Jameson Ave (ID2426)
|7 MIN
|5 MIN
|2 MIN
|+40%
|401 EB; Collector. Hwy 404 to Kingston rd. (ID5006)
|12 MIN
|9 MIN
|3 MIN
|+33%
|Gardiner WB. DVP to Hwy. 427 (ID661)
|13 MIN
|10 MIN
|3 MIN
|+30%
|Gardiner EB; Jameson Ave. to DVP (ID2425)
|5 MIN
|4 MIN
|1 MIN
|+25%
|427 NB; Gardiner to Hwy. 401 (ID2431)
|5 MIN
|4 MIN
|1 MIN
|+25%
|Gardiner EB; 427 to DVP (ID6660)
|12 MIN
|10 MIN
|2 MIN
|+20%
|HWY 427 TO DVP
|12 MIN
|10 MIN
|2 MIN
|+20%
|QEW EB; Hwy. 427 to Trafalgar Rd. (ID2423)
|16 MIN
|14 MIN
|2 MIN
|+14%
|DVP NB; Gardiner to 401 (ID585)
|10 MIN
|9 MIN
|1 MIN
|+11%
|401 WB; Express. Kingston Rd. to Hwy. 404 (ID5009)
|10 MIN
|9 MIN
|1 MIN
|+11%
|QEW EB; Guelph Line to Trafalgar Rd. (ID5060)
|10 MIN
|9 MIN
|1 MIN
|+11%
|404 NB; Gardiner to Stouffville Rd. (ID5020)
|23 MIN
|21 MIN
|2 MIN
|+10%
|QEW EB; Trafalgar Rd. to Hwy. 427 (ID2287)
|13 MIN
|12 MIN
|1 MIN
|+8%
|401 EB; Express. Hwy. 410 to Hwy. 404 (ID5003)
|18 MIN
|17 MIN
|1 MIN
|+6%
|404 SB; Stouffville Rd to Gardiner (ID5030)
|22 MIN
|21 MIN
|1 MIN
|+5%
|DVP SB; 401 to Gardiner (ID586)
|9 MIN
|9 MIN
|400 SB; King Rd. to Hwy. 401 (ID654)
|13 MIN
|13 MIN
|401 EB; Hwy. 25 to Winst. Church. (ID2276)
|8 MIN
|8 MIN
|401 EB; Winst. Church. To Hwy 410 (ID2280)
|7 MIN
|7 MIN
|407 WB; Hwy. 404 to Hwy. 400 (ID2284)
|9 MIN
|9 MIN
|STEELES AVE. TO HWY. 401 (ID2289)
|3 MIN
|3 MIN
|427 NB; Hwy. 401 to Hwy. 7 (ID2291)
|7 MIN
|7 MIN
|400 NB; King Rd. to Hwy. 9 (ID2298)
|7 MIN
|7 MIN
|401 EB; Kingston Rd. to Salem Rd. (ID2397)
|8 MIN
|8 MIN
|401 WB; Stevenson Rd. to Salem Rd. (ID2399)
|7 MIN
|7 MIN
|Gardiner EB; Hwy. 427 to Jameson Ave. (ID2424)
|6 MIN
|6 MIN
|Gardiner WB; Jameson Ave. to Hwy. 427 (ID2427)
|6 MIN
|6 MIN
|410 NB; Hwy. 401 to Steels Ave. (ID2429)
|3 MIN
|3 MIN
|401 WB; Hwy. 410 to Winst. Church. (ID2513)
|5 MIN
|5 MIN
|401 WB; COLLECTOR. HWY. 404 TO HWY 410 (HWY 404 COLLECT. TO HIGHWAY 410)
|17 MIN
|17 MIN
|401 WB; Collector. Kingston Rd. to Hwy. 404 (ID5010)
|9 MIN
|9 MIN
|427 SB; Hwy. 7 to Hwy. 401 (ID5040)
|6 MIN
|6 MIN
|410 NB; Steeles to Mayfield Rd. (ID5050)
|6 MIN
|6 MIN
|410 SB; Mayfield Rd. to Steeles Ave. (ID5051)
|6 MIN
|6 MIN
|QEW EB; Trafalgar Rd. to guelph Line (ID5061)
|9 MIN
|9 MIN
|400 SB; MAPLEVIEW DR. TO HWY. 401 (MAPLEVIEW DR. TO HWY. 401)
|40 MIN
|42 MIN
|-2 MIN
|+-5%
|400 NB; Hyy. 401 to King Rd. (ID655)
|13 MIN
|14 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-7%
|407 EB; Hwy. 404 to Brock Rd. (ID2404)
|13 MIN
|14 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-7%
|407 EB; Hwy. 410 to Hwy. 400 (ID2282)
|11 MIN
|12 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-8%
|407 WB; Hwy. 400 to Hwy. 410 (ID2285)
|11 MIN
|12 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-8%
|404 NB; Hwy. 407 to Aurora Rd. (ID5021)
|11 MIN
|12 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-8%
|400 NB; Hwy. 401 to Mapleview Dr. (ID5001)
|38 MIN
|42 MIN
|-4 MIN
|+-10%
|407 EB; Hwy. 400 to Hwy. 404 (ID2283)
|9 MIN
|10 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-10%
|401 EB; Express. Hwy. 404 to Kingston Rd. (ID5004)
|8 MIN
|9 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-11%
|401 WB; Winst. Church. To Hwy.25 (ID2281)
|7 MIN
|8 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-13%
|401 WB; Salem Rd to Kingston Rd (ID2400)
|7 MIN
|8 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-13%
|400 SB; Hwy. 9 to King Rd. (ID2294)
|6 MIN
|7 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-14%
|407 WB; Brock Rd to Hwy. 404 (ID2405)
|12 MIN
|14 MIN
|-2 MIN
|+-14%
|404 SB; Aurora Rd. to Hwy. 407 (ID5032)
|10 MIN
|12 MIN
|-2 MIN
|+-17%
|404 SB; Green Ln. to Aurora Rd. (ID5031)
|4 MIN
|5 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-20%
|404 NB; Aurora Rd. to Green Ln. (ID5022)
|3 MIN
|4 MIN
|-1 MIN
|+-25%
MTO Traffic Cameras
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Police investigating after two people injured in Vaughan shooting
- Hundreds of flights cancelled at Pearson as winter storm pummels GTA
- Man facing charges after attempting to bring loaded gun into Milton courthouse
- Four more names added to Toronto Homeless Memorial
- Toronto man appealing sexual assault conviction says judge was biased