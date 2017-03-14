

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A Burlington man is facing 20 charges after he allegedly attempted to enter the Milton courthouse with a loaded firearm.

According to police in Halton, the man was being screened at a security checkpoint at the courthouse on Monday when officers noticed a firearm.

He was arrested without incident.

A subsequent search of the suspect yielded multiple knives, one of which is considered a prohibited weapon.

When officers searched the man’s vehicle, they also allegedly found a second loaded fire.

Police believe that there was no threat to anyone at the courthouse.

“We are extremely confident that there was no plan to harm any individuals at the courthouse,” Det. Sgt. Dave Costantini said in a news release issued Tuesday. “The Halton Regional Police Service considers the safety and security of all persons, including those attending and working in our court buildings, a priority.”

A suspect identified as 40-year-old John Tirone has been charged with a list of firearms-related offences including four counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, three counts of carrying a concealed weapon and eight counts of careless use of a firearm, weapon or ammunition.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.