

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A 35-year-old man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in Brampton.

Officers responded to the area of Father Tobin and Moira Creek drives at around 7:55 p.m. to find the victim on the sidewalk outside a home.

“We’re trying to find out what the connection is, if there is even a connection, between the house over there and the party that was transported to hospital,” Cons. Harinder Sohi told CP24 at the scene.

Images from the scene showed a white construction hat lying on the sidewalk, but it was not known if the item was connected to the stabbing.

Peel Regional Police said two suspects fled in a dark-coloured vehicle. No detailed suspect description was immediately available.

“We have officers on the scene right now. They’re going to be canvassing for video,” Sohi said. “We also have our forensics unit on-scene and they’re going to be processing the scene and looking for more evidence.”

Sohi said police are also urging any possible witnesses to come forward.